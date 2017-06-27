Man finds loophole to attend Royal Family garden party

Photo credit VICTORIA JONES/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: AFP, This content is subject to copyright.)

A New Zealand man found a loophole that allowed him and his wife to attend an exclusive garden party in London with the Queen, Prince Phillip, Kate and Will at Buckingham Palace.

Greg Agnew, a 56-year-old investor in companies such as Apple, Google and Facebook and former journalist discovered a loophole that allows anyone from New Zealand to request an invitation to the party.

"Anyone with a New Zealand passport can simply request an invitation. I did that and they said yes. It was that simple," Agnew told Cosmopolitan.

The option appears to also exist for other countries like Australia.

Agnew told Cosmopolitan that it is very hard for many British citizens to get invited to these types of events.

The official Royal Family website states that: "It is not possible to acquire invitations to The Queen's Garden Parties through direct application to Buckingham Palace," adding that "a long established network of sponsors is used to invite guests, who include Lord-Lieutenants, Societies and Associations, Government Departments, Local Government, the Services, the Church and other Faiths. They nominate guests for invitation and we hope in this way to achieve a representative cross-section of the community."

Agnew said the event officially started at 3 p.m, at 3:30 p.m. officials began to "place people who have been chosen to talk to the Queen, Will and Kate strategically in a line so they can get to talk one by one."

They were also briefed on how to act around the Royal Family.

At about 5 p.m. the Royal Family headed to mingle with diplomats who had been invited to the event.

Agnew who had previously worked as a journalists said being back in London was special for him having covered news there "a dozen times" including the death of Princess Diana.

