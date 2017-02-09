Sacramento ranks 66th in Best U.S. Places To Live

A view of the California State Capitol February 18, 2009 in Sacramento, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

What better way to start off 2017 then a list created ranking the top 100 places to live at in the United States, with Sacramento being among them.

According to the list created by U.S. News, Sacramento placed as the No. 66 city in best places to live in the U.S.

The five criteria's used to rank all of the cities were job market, value, quality of life, desirability and net migration. Each had their own percentage, which was then used to calculate on a 0-10 point system across the board.

Sacramento scored a 6.4 out of 10 with the No. 1 city Austin, TX getting an overall score of 7.8.

Sacramento was not the only Northern based city to make an appearance. Two of the highest California ranked cities were actually San Jose who came in at No. 3 with a 7.3 score and San Francisco at No. 16.

Rounding out the top five was Denver, CO (No. 2), Washington, D.C. (No. 4) and Fayetteville, AK in the No. 5 spot.

For more information on the list click here.

Copyright 2017 KXTV