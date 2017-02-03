Hold the rings: Average wedding cost tops $35K

The report surveyed nearly 13,000 brides and grooms who got married across America in 2016, asking about spending habits and trends. Bob Levey/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment (Photo: Bob Levey, 2016 Getty Images)

For anyone planning a wedding, this shouldn't come as a surprise: The average cost of a wedding is at an all-time high.

The Knot released its 10th annual Real Weddings Study on Thursday. The report surveyed nearly 13,000 brides and grooms who got married across America in 2016, asking about spending habits and trends.

The national average cost for a wedding in 2016 was $35,329, not including the honeymoon, which was up $2,688 from the year before.

The cost depends on the location, of course. Manhattan was the most expensive, with an average cost of $78,464 (that's an average!), while Arkansas was the cheapest at $19,522.

Highlights of the national averages:

Average spent on a wedding dress: $1,564

Average marrying age: bride, 29; groom, 31

Average number of guests: 141

Average number of bridesmaids and groomsmen: five each

Most popular month to get engaged: December (15 percent)

Average Length of Engagement: 15 months

Most Popular Month to Get Married: October (16 percent) and September (16 percent)

Trend: Forget churches

Only 26 percent of couples had a ceremony in a religious institution, down from 41 percent in 2009. Instead, weddings at farms, barns, ranches, and historic buildings and homes are on the rise.

Trend: Customize everything

Personalization and entertainment continue to increase, as 75 percent of couples said they had at least one "signature" wedding element, such as a signature cocktail.

Customized guest entertainment has tripled since 2009, with the most popular elements being photo booths, games, musical performances and fireworks. Cigar rolling stations, wine and liquor tastings and dance performers are growing in popularity.

Trend: Facebook Live the aisle

Nearly a quarter of couples used technology to capture the day, such as "GoPros in bridal bouquets to capture the walk down the aisle, drones to take aerial wedding footage and live streaming video to share the wedding day with loved ones who couldn’t attend," according to a release.

