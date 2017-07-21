10 Books to Read for August 2017

Niño Wrestles the World

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for August 2017.

The Legend of Rock Paper Scissors - Drew Daywalt

You've played the game. Now read the legend of how it all began...

In Plain Sight - Richard Jackson

An ailing grandfather and his helpful granddaughter play a unique game of seek and find.

Let’s Play - Hervé Tullet

A lively yellow dot leads the reader through a journey through color, shape, and a child's imagination.

Niño Wrestles the World - Yuyi Morales

Lucha Libre champion Niño has no trouble with monstrous opponents, but when his little sisters awaken from their naps, he is in for a match that will truly test his skills.

A Big Guy Took My Ball! - Mo Willems

Piggie is upset because a whale took the ball she found, but Gerald finds a solution that pleases all of them.

“Oh, No,” Said Elephant - A. H. Benjamin

Poor Elephant isn't very good at many games, but luckily there is one game Elephant loves to play.

Olympig! - Victoria Jamieson

Boomer becomes the first pig ever to compete in the Animal Olympics and demonstrates that attitude can be more important than winning.

Peekaboo! - Tarō Gomi

It's more than a book—it's a mask! Every spread includes a funny fact about featured creatures, from bears to robots.

What to Do with a Box - Jane Yolen

If you give a child a box, who can tell what will happen next? It may become a library or a boat. It could set the scene for a fairy tale or a wild expedition.

Jojo and the Magic Trick - Jane O’Connor

When Jojo wants to perform magic, she dons a cape and grabs her wand, but it may not be as easy as she thought.

