10 Books to Read for February 2017

Happy Pig Day!

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for February 2017.

Big Friends - Linda Sarah & Benji Davies

Etho and Birt love playing together until Shu asks to join them, and their "two-by-two rhythm" is disturbed. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Frog and Toad are Friends - Arnold Lobel

Five tales recounting the adventures of two best friends: Frog and Toad. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Peep and Egg: I’m Not Hatching - Laura Gehl

Peep can't wait for Egg to hatch. They will have so much fun together! But Egg isn't quite ready...yet. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Guess How Much I Love You - Sam McBratney

Every time Little Nutbrown Hare demonstrates how much he loves his father, Big Nutbrown Hare gently shows him that the love is returned even more. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Los latidos de Yago - Conchita Miranda

A snail chronicles when she first met Yago, a disabled boy, and how she has come to understand and love him. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

XO, Ox - Adam Rex

The hilarious tale of an ox who is in love with a gazelle, told in correspondence. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Happy Pig Day! - Mo Willems

Piggie celebrates her favorite day of the year, but Gerald the elephant is sad, thinking that he cannot join the fun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

How Do Dinosaurs Say I Love You? - Jane Yolen

Rhyming text presents some of the different ways dinosaurs can express their love, from cleaning up after making a mess to smiling sweetly instead of roaring. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Penguin in Love - Salina Yoon

One day, Penguin goes looking for love and finds a mitten instead. He knits his way through a blizzard trying to find its owner. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Adventures of Beekle - Dan Santat

An imaginary friend waits a long time to be imagined by a child and given a special name, and sets out on a quest to find his perfect match in the real world. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

(© 2017 KXTV)