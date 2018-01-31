10 Books to Read for February 2018

The Wild Robot

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for February 2017.

Ada Twist, Scientist - Andrea Beaty

Ada Twist is a very curious girl who shows perseverance by asking questions and performing experiments to find things out and understand the world. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Cow who Climbed a Tree - Gemma Merino

Although her sisters think she is silly, Tina is a curious cow who loves to explore and try new things. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Du Iz Tak? - Carson Ellis

Readers are invited to imagine the dramatic possibilities to be found in the natural world, even the humblest garden! CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Reach - Elizabeth Verdick

Looks at all the ways that babies reach out and explore their world. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland - Lewis Carroll

Lose yourself in Alice's story as she tumbles down the rabbit hole, swims through her own pool of tears, and finds herself in a rather curious place called Wonderland. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Windows - Julia Denos

Walking his dog at dusk, one boy catches glimpses of the lives around him in this lovely ode to autumn evenings, exploring your neighborhood, and coming home. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

A Treasury of Curious George - Margret and H.A. Rey

Here you will find eight timeless stories about George, the man with the yellow hat, and their friends. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Over and Under the Snow - Kate Messner

Over the snow, the world is hushed and white, but under the snow is a secret world of squirrels and snowshoe hares, bears and bullfrogs, and many others. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Toshi’s Little Treasures - Nadine Robert

Readers join a little boy named Toshi as he and his grandmother explore six of their favorite places. At each location, Toshi finds treasures to add to his collection. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Wild Robot - Peter Brown

Roz the robot discovers that she is alone on a remote, wild island with no memory, and her only hope of survival is to try to learn about her new environment. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

