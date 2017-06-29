10 Books to Read for July 2017

Owl Babies

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for July 2017.

One Family - George Shannon

In this story that introduces numbered groups from one to ten, we realize that families can be many things. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

We Love You, Rosie! - Cynthia Rylant

Rosie is a family dog who goes about her day exploring opposites. No matter what she does, her family always loves her. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Families - Shelley Rotner

This inclusive look at many varieties of families will help young readers see beyond their own immediate experiences and begin to understand others. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Llama Llama Gram and Grandpa - Anna Dewdney

Spending the night at Gram and Grandpa's house, Llama Llama discovers that he cannot sleep because he has left Fuzzy Llama at home. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Charlie & Mouse - Laurel Snyder

Charlie and Mouse, two young brothers, enjoy a day out together, attending an imaginary party and collecting rocks. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Families, Families, Families! - Suzanne Lang

A host of animals portrays all kinds of non-traditional families. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Last Stop on Market Street - Matt de la Peña

A young boy rides the bus across town with his grandmother and learns to appreciate the beauty in everyday things. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Owl Babies - Martin Waddell

Three owl babies whose mother has gone out in the night try to stay calm while she is gone. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

More More More Said the Baby - Vera B. Williams

Three babies are caught up in the air and given loving attention by a father, grandmother, and mother. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Lotterys Plus One - Emma Donoghue

A big family of four adults and seven adopted and biological children lives together in harmony--but then a disagreeable grandfather comes to stay. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

