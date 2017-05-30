10 Books to Read for June 2017

Not a Box

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for June 2017.

Mix it Up! - Hervé Tullet

Using no special effects other than the reader's imagination, simple directions lead the reader to experiment with mixing and changing colors on the printed page. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

What Do You Do With an Idea? - Kobi Yamada

A young boy comes up with an idea and he keeps it safe, until one day he realizes the amazing power it can have. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Not a Box - Antoinette Portis

To an imaginative bunny, a box is not always just a box. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Time to Build - Kate Riggs

Detailed illustrations and simple text are paired within a board book format to introduce six common tools and how they are used in a special project. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Whoosh!: Lonnie Johnson's Super-Soaking Stream of Inventions - Chris Barton

Chronicles the life and achievements of the NASA engineer and inventor, from his childhood to his accidental invention of the Super Soaker water gun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Most Magnificent Thing - Ashley Spires

A little girl is going to make the most magnificent thing! But making the most magnificent thing turns out to be harder than she thinks. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Extra Yarn - Mac Barnett

With a supply of yarn that never runs out, Annabelle knits for everyone and everything in town until an evil archduke decides he wants the yarn for himself. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Rosie Revere, Engineer - Andrea Beaty

A young aspiring engineer must first conquer her fear of failure. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

If I Built a Car - Chris Van Dusen

Jack describes the kind of car he would build--one with amazing accessories and with the capability of traveling on land, in the air, and on and under the sea. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

March of the Mini-Beasts - Ada Hopper

Three second-graders who love science get thrown in a wild spiral of adventures after meeting their reclusive neighbor, Dr. Gustav Bunsen. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

© 2017 KXTV-TV