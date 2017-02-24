10 Books to Read for March 2017

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for March 2017.

Excellent Ed - Stacy McAnulty

Everyone in the Ellis family is excellent except Ed the dog, who is determined to find something at which he too can excel.

The New Girl… and Me - Jacqui Robbins

Shakeeta boasts that she has a pet iguana and Mia learns how to help Shakeeta "feel at home" even when she is in school.

Black Cat & White Cat - Claire Garralon

Black Cat, who lives in a white house, and White Cat, who lives in a black house, become friends but must find a more colorful place to play together.

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish - Dr. Seuss

A boy, a girl, and all of the amazing creatures they have has friends and pets.

Lulu and the Brontosaurus - Judith Viorst

Lulu's parents refuse to give in when she demands a brontosaurus for her birthday and so she sets out to find her own.

They All Saw a Cat - Brendan Wenzel

In simple, rhythmic prose and stylized pictures, a cat walks through the world, and all the other creatures see and acknowledge the cat.

A Unicorn Named Sparkle - Amy Young

A picture book about a little girl who desparately wants a beautiful unicorn as a pet, but winds up with a less than desirable one instead.

Spot Goes Shopping - Eric Hill

Spot loves helping his mom at the supermarket. What will they buy today?

Dogs - Julie Murray

Offers a simple introduction to dogs and how to care for them as pets.

Audacity Jones to the Rescue - Kirby Larson

In 1910, Audacity Jones and her scrappy pet cat find themselves involved in a plot against the president of the United States.

(© 2017 KXTV)