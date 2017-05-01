10 Books to Read for May 2017

Around the World

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for May 2017.

Over and Under the Pond - Kate Messner

Celebrates everything that lives above and under a pond, including turtles, red-winged blackbirds, blue herons, minnows, frogs, and catfish. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Traces - Paula Fox

Looks at the traces left behind by a turtle on the sand, a jet in the sky, and even a long-gone dinosaur in loose soil. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Olivia Helps Mother Nature - Lauren Forte

Olivia must devise a clever solution to the problem of her brother needing a nightlight in order to keep everyone in the family happy. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Around the World - Craig Shuttlewood

Invites kids to follow the trail to discover wonders in the mountains, under the sea, in the desert, and through the woods. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Some Bugs - Angela DiTerlizzi

From butterflies and moths to crickets and cicadas, a rhyming exploration of backyard-bug behavior. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Finding Wild - Megan Wagner Lloyd

All the ways and places that wild exists in our world and where you can find it. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Mr. Tiger Goes Wild - Peter Brown

Bored with city life and proper behavior, Mr. Tiger has a wild idea that leads him to discover his true nature. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Are You Ready to Play Outside? - Mo Willems

Friends Elephant and Piggie are playing outside when it starts to rain, and then they must decide what to do. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Secret Tree Fort - Brianne Farley

Two sisters are told to go and play outside on a beautiful day, and one tempts the other with a description of her super-cool, super-secret tree fort. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Duck & Goose Go to the Beach - Tad Hills

Duck wants to go on an adventure. Goose doesn't. But then Goose sees the ocean and loves it. Who doesn't? Well, Duck. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

© 2017 KXTV-TV