10 Books to Read for October 2017

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for October 2017.

Bear Sees Colors - Karma Wilson

While taking a walk with Mouse, Bear meets many other friends and sees colors everywhere. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Snap! - H. J. Hutchins

Evan uses his imagination and a few crayons to create new and exciting art. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Press Here - Hervé Tullet

Instructs the reader on how to interact with the illustrations to create imaginative images. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

What’s Your Favorite Color? - Eric Carle

Fifteen children's book artists, including Lauren Castillo, Frann Preston-Gannon, and Melissa Sweet, share their favorite colors and explain why they love them. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Green - Laura Vaccaro Seeger

Illustrations and simple, rhyming text explore the many shades of the color green. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Crayons’ Book of Colors - Drew Daywalt

It's Duncan's birthday, and all the crayons want to make him a card! With their fun and quirky illustrations, they each have something different to contribute. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Green is a Chile Pepper - Roseanne Thong

A little girl discovers all the bright colors in her Hispanic American neighborhood. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Blocks - Irene Dickson

Ruby has red blocks and Benji has blue blocks. Together they build and build . . . until Guy comes with his green blocks! CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Planting a Rainbow - Lois Ehlert

A mother and child plant a rainbow of flowers in the family garden. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

The Princess in Black - Shannon Hale

Hiding her secret identity as a monster-fighting superhero, Princess Magnolia interrupts her fancy tea to stop a big blue monster. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

