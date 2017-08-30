10 Books to Read for September 2017

Moo Dog

UC Davis Children's Hospital, the Sacramento Public Library and ABC10 have come together to bring you "10 Books to Read." Following are the selections for September 2017.

Whoever You Are - Mem Fox

Despite the differences between people around the world, there are similarities that join us together, such as pain, joy, and love. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Chrysanthemum - Kevin Henkes

Chrysanthemum loves her name, until she starts going to school and the other children make fun of it. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Elmer - David McKee

All the elephants of the jungle were gray except Elmer, until the day he got tired of being different and making the other elephants laugh. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

It’s Okay to be Different - Todd Parr

Illustrations and brief text describe all kinds of differences that are "okay." CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Moo Dog - David Milgrim

The other animals laugh at Dog when he moos instead of barks, but Dog and Bird show the others that being different can be fun. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Go Big or Go Gnome - Kirsten Mayer

Although unable to grow a beard, Al the garden gnome, after discovering his talent for barbering, wins a special award at the beard contest. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Exclamation Mark - Amy Krouse Rosenthal

A punctuation mark feels bad that he doesn't fit in with the others until a friend reveals the possibilities that exist when differences are accepted. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Pete with No Pants - Rowboat Watkins

Pete does not like wearing pants, so he imagines himself as a boulder, or a squirrel, or maybe a cloud--just as long as he does not have to wear pants. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

Be a Friend - Salina Yoon

Dennis is an ordinary boy who expresses himself in extraordinary ways. When he meets a girl named Joy, he discovers the power of friendship. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

My Family Adventure - Jacqueline Jules

Sofia, the youngest daughter in a family full of girls, wants to stand out and be noticed, and finds a way to express her individuality through her school portrait. CHECK THIS BOOK OUT NOW at the Sacramento Public Library.

