Girl mistakes teen taking pre-prom pictures for a princess

INSIDE EDITION ) -- A little girl in North Carolina thought she spotted a real-life princess.

Turns out, it was just 17-year-old Kwani Taylor in Raleigh taking pictures before her prom.

“She made my day more than I made hers,” Kwani told InsideEdition.com.

The senior at Enloe High School said she and her date were taking photos at the Raleigh Rose Garden when she noticed a little girl, who later said her name was Emory, and her dad approach her with wide eyes.

Her dad then told Kwani, “She wanted to see the princess.”



This little girl told her Dad she wanted to see the Princess Posted by Tee Taylor on Sunday, April 30, 2017

“I felt amazing,” Kwani said. “I’ve never been mistaken for a princess before. It just made my whole night going to prom. I had so much confidence — a little girl thought I was a princess! It made my entire day.”

Kwani even took a moment to tell Emory that she was a princess too.

The pair chatted for a few minutes before Kwani left for prom. “She was really quiet. I think I put her on the spot,” Kwani said.

