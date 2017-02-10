Great-great-grandmother celebrates 107 years of life

Luz Rangel of Crystal City turned 107 years old on Wednesday.

She’s lived in a bright yellow home, which lights up her block, for nearly 70 years. It’s a color that fits her personality like a glove. Rangel is still sarcastic and witty as can be. She jokes about death, saying she evades it by simply crouching low.

Whatever she's doing, it's working. Rangel has lived a long life, but you'd never know it.

She says that she feels like she’s just 15 years old. Her daughters say that their mom is their role model.

"She doesn't take a single pill, no diabetics, no high blood pressure," said Rita Acosta, her youngest daughter.

These days, Rangel can't move around much, but that certainly doesn't stop her.

She has seven children, 21 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren to keep her busy.

In her free time, she loves visiting casinos, dressing up for pictures, and, more than anything, she says that loves to eat. Corn tortillas and tamales are her favorites.

As for her secret to a long life, she says that it's all about being happy with the life you have, never being envious, always telling the truth, and, of course, eating anything and everything you want.

