HarveyCat wins internet, swims to safety in aftermath of hurricane

HOUSTON – One animal is definitely over Hurricane Harvey.
Getty Images photographer Scott Olson took a picture of cat swimming through floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
The image, which Olson took on Aug. 30, has since gone viral on social media.
Thousands of people are tweeting about the feline using #HarveyCat.
Don't Mess With #HarveyCat pic.twitter.com/M5nKYKuPPD— Scott Spencer (@bullriders1) September 5, 2017
You tried to push me to the coffin, now I'm here to make you suffer. No mercy for humans. pic.twitter.com/1iSzIqMx7l— Black Metal Cats (@evilbmcats) September 4, 2017
Imma need to speak to the manager up in here. #HarveyCat #Harvey pic.twitter.com/po72RKJYZu— Misty Rosas (@MistyRosas) September 5, 2017
Apparently, the cat swam to safety. Another photo by Olson showed the cat perched on top of a car.
