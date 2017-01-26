Heinz coins 'Smunday' to petition for holiday Monday after big game
Heinz is giving their employees the day off, and they want you to have it off too. The ketchup maker is asking people to sign a petition to make 'Smunday' a national holiday. If it gets more than 100-thousand signatures, they claim they will pass it along
KXTV 8:04 AM. PST January 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
UC Davis new research links to autism risks
-
A 'possible rat' seen in popular Folsom restaurant
-
Vacaville cold case arrest made
-
Brewery owner makes controversial women's march post
-
Mayor Steinberg taking on President Trump over Sanctuary City designation
-
Controversial post about women's march
-
Ski patroller was the "best of the best" in avalanche control
-
Remembering Fire Capt. Daniel Havicus
-
A convicted child molester relocating to Lincoln
-
Squaw Valley technician killed in accident
More Stories
-
Sacramento will stay 'sanctuary city' despite…Jan 25, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
California hasn't been this drought-free in six yearsJan 26, 2017, 6:46 a.m.
-
Study: Link between autism and babies' first bowel movementJan 25, 2017, 4:32 p.m.