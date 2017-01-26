Heinz coins 'Smunday' to petition for holiday Monday after big game

Heinz is giving their employees the day off, and they want you to have it off too. The ketchup maker is asking people to sign a petition to make 'Smunday' a national holiday. If it gets more than 100-thousand signatures, they claim they will pass it along

