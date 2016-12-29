When should you take down Christmas decorations?

Christmas tree decorations. (Photo: amanaimagesRF, This content is subject to copyright.)

If you've ever wondered why your neighbors, family members or that one house on your block have their Christmas decorations up long after Christmas day, there might not be a random action.

Every family moves at their own pace when it comes to taking down Christmas trees and decorations, but there are certain popular dates to remember that are approaching when people will start taking them down. Those specific dates follow either religious or even just superstitious guidelines.

The first date is on New Years Eve (Dec. 31):

There's a saying that you should take your tree down on New Year's Eve before the bells toll at midnight because if you don't, then it's said to believe that you'll be dragging all of the baggage and bad luck from the previous year into the new year. This is something we can all agree to avoid.

The next date is Jan. 5:

This day is traditionally considered to be the twelfth day of Christmas, so taking your tree down on this day is the last day of the 12 days of Christmas celebration or merriment.

The following day, Jan. 6, which is the last date:

Taking it down on this day is usually in observance of the Epiphany, also known as Three Kings Day, a Christian holiday.

Many people took to Facebook to comment on when they take their decorations down and the answers varied:

So, when do you take down you're Christmas decorations?

