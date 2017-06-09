The dangers of distracted driving

80% of accidents are caused by distracted driving. It’s not just teens / inexperienced drivers, 1 out of every 4 car accidents in the U.S. is caused by texting and driving. Distracted driving includes eating, drinking, applying makeup, shaving, watching videos, using GPS / navigation, etc.



Avoid distracted driving. Eat, drink and get ready before you leave. Use steering wheel controls and other built-in hands-free technology. Pull over to talk or text and enable “driving mode” on smartphones that have it. Pull over to attend to kids. Don’t participate in road rage or aggressive driving. Set a good example for your kids and don’t react.



Is your child about to get their license or they are a new driver? Enroll in a driving safety / defensive driving course. Practice, practice, practice! Stress distraction-free driving and BE A ROLE MODEL! Set a good example by practicing distraction-free driving in your entire household. Communicate with your child about drinking and driving. Ensure they feel comfortable calling you if they are ever put in a position where they would consider drinking and driving.

