Jason Collins visits Sacramento for Kings' 'Equality Night'

Former NBA player Jason Collins was the first openly gay man in the NBA. He came to Sacramento to attend the Kings' 'Equality Night' at the Golden 1 Center on January 10th. Collins stopped by the ABC10 studio to chat with anchor Dina Kupfer.

KXTV 11:23 AM. PST January 10, 2017

