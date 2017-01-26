Teens raise money to provide a service dog to a Veteran

Sean, Sedona, Rachael and Cole, teens from Adventure Christian School decided to start "Paws for a Cause" and raise money to help The Honor Group provide service dogs to veterans in need. They raised enough money to help provide a service dog to a local Sacramento veteran. Watch their story in the video above...
Military Appreciation is sponsored by Bonney Plumbing, Heating & Air and The Honor Group.
Watch other ABC10 Military Appreciation Videos: http://www.abc10.com/features/military-appreciation
Donate to The Honor Group and help provide service dogs to Veterans in need!
