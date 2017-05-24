Mary Hawkins named ABC10's Teacher of the Year!

Mary Hawkins ABC10's Teacher of the Year!

A brand new Esquire IMAX ABC10 Teacher of the Year was named the night of MAY 24th in front of a packed house of over 400 cheering guests at the Esquire IMAX Theater in downtown Sacramento.

Mary Hawkins, a teacher for almost 4 decades (38 years), currently instructing at Cordova Villa Elementary school in Rancho Cordova, was recognized with the year-long title.

Hawkins, was one of 12 ABC10 Teachers of the Month in the running for the honor. She was awarded a $5,000 check from of Schools Financial Credit Union along with an additional prize package courtesy of other generous sponsors including Papa Murphy’s and Sizzler.

For over 10 years, the Sacramento State College of Education, Schools Financial Credit Union and other key sponsors have partnered with ABC10 on the Teacher of the Month program. Each month, faculty in the College of Education chooses an outstanding teacher as the Teacher of the Month; and at the end of the year they select one from the 12 outstanding monthly winners, as the Esquire IMAX/ABC10 Teacher of the Year.

Do you have a teacher you think is deserving to be ABC10's Teacher of the Month, nominate them here!

© 2017 KXTV-TV