Picture perfect proposal on Disneyland's Splash Moutain

Man's Splash Mountain proposal is going viral

A man's proposal to his boyfriend on Disneyland's Splash Mountain is rapidly touching the hearts of many.

As the two were taking on the log ride's big drop, they apparently had a plan to "look shocked" for the cameras. "Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign!" Reddit user eugenius310 said in his photo post.

Turns out, he shared the moment on the lesser known social media site because his mom was "ashamed" of him and did not want it posted to Facebook.

(Proposal Pic) My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she’s ashamed of me, so I’m posting it here for the world to see!

Within hours of the moment being shared on Reddit, it reached the social news aggregator's front page. One user said, "I am legitimately sorry your mom can't feel the happiness that you have here."

After the pair got off Splash Mountain, eugenius310 says they "walked to see our photo and he was shocked."

"I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, “yes”. :)"

Congrats to the happy couple!

