Police: Drive drunk, we'll play Bieber Super Bowl commercial

The Wyoming, Minn. Police Department was a social media hit during the Super Bowl for this tweet. (Photo: Wyoming Police Dept./Twitter)

WYOMING, Minn. - It's the tweet that has everyone talking Monday.

All eyes were on Super Bowl 51 last night; for the game, halftime show and the commercials.

One T-Mobile ad featured Justin Bieber dancing. A lot.

The Wyoming, Minn. Police Department used the commercial for a timely and humorous tweet.

“If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial the entire way to jail #SB51." the tweet stated.

If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51 — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) February 6, 2017

“That's really our goal is to get exposure to these public safety messages -- so the Twitter page helps us,” said Wyoming Police Chief Paul Hoppe.

The tweet went wild, thanks in part, to both T-Mobile and Sprint joining the conversation. It got more than 10,000 retweets and more than 15,000 likes. Media outlets worldwide ran stories on the tweet as well.

The department is known for their tongue-in-cheek tweets that go viral. Like the one last April, poking fun at marijuana smokers' unofficial holiday, 4/20.

While it's unknown just how many people decided not to drink and drive due to a tweet, Chief Hoppe says he knows a lot of people saw it and that was the main goal.

“I think a lot of people who looked at that post and probably thought, 'yeah, I gotta get a responsible ride home.' You'll never know what that number is but if it's just one or two or three about how they're getting home that night -- then I'd say it's a success," said Chief Hoppe.

Chief Hoppe says Wyoming Police made no arrests for driving while intoxicated on Sunday night.

