Pool party: Stuffed animals take over Roseville library

Photo from Roseville Public Library/Facebook

When the kids are away the toys will play.

A group of stuffed animals spent the night Tuesday partying at the downtown Roseville library. It’s part of the library’s summer reading program.

Kids brought their stuffed animals to the library for story time, then left them behind for a sleepover.

The Roseville library shared photos of the overnight fun on Facebook. The stuffed animals spent the night swimming, singing, eating and we imagine sleeping.

There’s another sleepover coming up on Wednesday, July 26, at the Riley Library location.

