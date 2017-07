Starbucks' new iced coffee and tea beverages are displayed during a promotion July 2, 2003 outside a Starbucks coffee shop at Dupont Circle in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong, 2003 Getty Images)

Take a break from work and your usual afternoon coffee and try a free tea on Starbucks instead.

Starbucks will offer free tall-sized Teavana Shaken Iced Teas July 14 from 1-2 p.m.

The giveaway is one per customer and you won't be required to purchase anything else.

