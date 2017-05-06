Healthy Kids Day

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Routine traffic stop takes bizarre turn on Broadway
-
Man arrested for killing couple in 2004 on a Sonoma County beach
-
Is Sacramento cracking down on food vendors?
-
Forever daddy's little girls: Three daughters, one wedding
-
Apple Cider Vinegar: Good for weight loss?
-
Elk Grove Police starts Paws on Patrol program
-
Parking at Sac State
-
Apple cider vinegar: Is it good for the heart?
-
Apple Cider Vinegar Week: Digestion
-
P.M. weather: May 4, 2017
More Stories
-
'Paws on Patrol' program encouraging people to be awareMay. 5, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
-
Slaying of camp workers on California beach may be solvedMay. 5, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
Sacramento reviewing illegal street vending…May. 5, 2017, 7:23 p.m.