The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Telethon.

ABC10 is encouraging you to help ensure that children in our community receive the care they so desperately need.

On Aug. 18, ABC10 will broadcast The Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® Mediathon and share the stories of children who have been helped by the life-saving work of UC Davis Children’s Hospital. All funds donated to the mediathon will be given to UC Davis Children’s Hospital and stay right here in our community.

"The ABC10 mediathon is a celebration," said Jacquelyn Mills, director of UC Davis Children's Miracle Network. "We are celebrating the kids we care for, the staff that cares for them and the donors that work year round to support the hospital.”

You can make a difference in a child's life now through August 13th by taking a car out for a spin at the Roseville Auto Mall. Roseville Auto Mall will donate funds to the UC Davis Children's Hospital.

Roseville Auto Mall Test Drive 2017

This year alone, thousands of children will be treated at UC Davis Children's Hospital. With your generous commitment you have the opportunity to join a group of committed and caring individuals who truly understand the importance of providing critical funding for the care and treatment of these precious children.

Your gift will go to help children in our community get the best medical care when they need it.

