Importance of women's heart health

Women tend to be very busy, focusing on a multitude of things, including their children, spouses, work and more. With all of the hustling around a woman's health can suffer if she is not taking the time to take care of herself. Cardiologist, Dr. Manreet Barsa explains why women's heart health needs to be a major priority.
ABC10's Medical Minute is sponsored by Dameron Hospital. Excellence in cardiovascular care.
Copyright 2016 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs