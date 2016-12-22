KXTV
Importance of women's heart health

December 22, 2016

Women tend to be very busy, focusing on a multitude of things, including their children, spouses, work and more. With all of the hustling around a woman's health can suffer if she is not taking the time to take care of herself. Cardiologist, Dr. Manreet Barsa explains why women's heart health needs to be a major priority.

