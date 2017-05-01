KXTV
Rapid Stirdes Accelerated Recovery Knee Replacment Program

ABC10 , KXTV 11:48 AM. PDT May 01, 2017

Don't let chronic knee pain slow you down. Take the proper steps to keep moving forward.

Orthopedic Surgeon & Rapid Strides Medical Director, Dr. Kevin Mikaelian, explains the benefits of Dameron Hospital's state of the art Rapid Strides Accelerated Recovery Knee Replacement program.

