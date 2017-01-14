White House staff surprises Obama with holiday-themed prank

Screengrab of White House photographer Pete Souza's Instagram photo. (Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama may be busy wrapping up his final days in office, but that doesn't mean he can't make time to appreciate a good joke from his staff.

Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza posted all of the shenanigans on his Instagram account Friday.

Apparently, some of the staff members wanted to get more out of the Rose Garden snowmen than just a cute holiday decoration.

At first, the sneaky staff members wanted to move the snowmen away from the garden and a few feet closer to the President's window in the Oval Office to see when he would notice. But after attempting the feat, they realized Jack Frost was too heavy.

So, Friday a group of them - who weren't named in the post - moved and faced all four snowmen towards the Oval Office windows.

While the President was signing his end-of-year bills, he didn't even notice 'carrot nose' peaking at his papers.

After a while, he did catch on, and it seems from this picture he appreciated the joke!

Another snowman from yesterday. Yes he enjoyed the prank. See previous post for the backstory. A photo posted by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:25am PST

All in good holiday fun, right?

