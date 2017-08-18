White pumpkin pie M&M's are now in stores

(Photo: Mars, Inc.)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Sure, the calendar still says it’s August, but that doesn’t mean fall treats aren’t filling store shelves.

The early arrival of fall flavors includes the release of White Pumpkin Pie M&M’s, a new flavor that has us intrigued. The new M&M’s are made with white chocolate and pumpkin pie-flavored candy coating.

According to TODAY, a spokesperson from Mars confirmed they are being sold at Walmart and other retailers. The pumpkin pie M&M’s are the latest in a line of seasonal offerings that included pecan pie, candy corn, and pumpkin spice latte.

© 2017 WCNC.COM