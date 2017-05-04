Why is everyone posting a photo of a red bathing suit on social media?

If you have an Instagram account and follow any millennial women, you've surely seen a photo of a woman wearing a red bathing suit appear in your timeline.
You may have seen it multiple times.
Why?
Sunny Co Clothing, a fashion retailer that specializes in swimwear, learned the power of social media, as well as the pushback of making promises you can't keep.
The brand posted this image to its Instagram page Tuesday, stating one free bathing suit to anyone who reposts the photo and tags the brand within 24 hours.
Sharing is Caring 💕 EVERYONE that reposts and tags us in this picture within the next 24 HOURS will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit 👙👏🏻 Offer only valid in 🇺🇸 Promo ends 5/3/17 @ 3pm MST *Must pay shipping+handling 💸 This promotion is sponsored by @twazerapp After 24 hr. everyone who reposted and tagged us will be receiving a code and they will be able to use it on our website for the free check out 💕 xoxo, Sunny Team
The only catch was the cost of shipping and handling.
But demand quickly caught up to Sunny Co Clothing as thousands reposted the photo of the swimsuit, which is now sold out on the brand's website.
As Sunny Co Clothing realized it would not be able to fulfill every order, it back-tracked a little, posting an amendment to its giveaway, the most notable being, "We reserve the right to cap the promotion if necessary."
GAMETIME! Promo Rules As Follows: 1. No Exchanges/Returns, All Promo Orders Final. 2. Code Valid for 24 hr. only, No Exceptions. 3. Due to the viral volume of participants, we reserve the right to cap the promotion if deemed necessary. 4. Participants must pay Shipping & Handling 5. Due to the overwhelming volume of orders we will work as fast as we can to process + ship (approx. 3-6 weeks) but there may be delays. 6. Promo Code will only work for Participants who reposted and tagged us. Limited to 1 Suit per participant. 7. Shout out to @twazerapp for sponsoring this promotion. 8. Promo Code: Sunny Xoxo, Sunny Team
The brand also turned off comments on its Instagram posts as users began accusing the company of scamming them, with some even threatening to sue.
