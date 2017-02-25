Wife Uses Stethoscope To Hear Husband After Hearing Aid Breaks

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A quick-thinking nurse practitioner came to the rescue to help a couple talk to each other.
According to a representative with the hospital, the wife of an elderly patient came to visit him, but when she arrived, her hearing aid fell out and broke.
When a nurse practitioner noticed the wife was having a hard time understanding what the husband was saying, they offered a disposable stethoscope so the wife could hear the conversation without having to shout.
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles shared the sweet story earlier this week on its Facebook page, and it has gone somewhat viral.
The hospital says the couple has been married for 73 years.
