Wife Uses Stethoscope To Hear Husband After Hearing Aid Breaks

(Photo: SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles, Custom)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A quick-thinking nurse practitioner came to the rescue to help a couple talk to each other.

According to a representative with the hospital, the wife of an elderly patient came to visit him, but when she arrived, her hearing aid fell out and broke.

When a nurse practitioner noticed the wife was having a hard time understanding what the husband was saying, they offered a disposable stethoscope so the wife could hear the conversation without having to shout.

SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles shared the sweet story earlier this week on its Facebook page, and it has gone somewhat viral.

The hospital says the couple has been married for 73 years.

Such a nice gesture for an adorable couple!

(© 2017 KSDK)