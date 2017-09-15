Cheddar Business: Microsoft and Intel, Nestle gets coffee and more
Microsoft and Intel are working together to protect users from hackers and government data gathering. Nestle is dabbling in the coffee business. And Hulu is spending big bucks on original content.
KXTV 7:37 AM. PDT September 15, 2017
