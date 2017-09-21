Tech and business headlines: Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017
The Securities and Exchange Commission says it's filing system was hacked, the third generation Apply watch is finally functional without being connected to an iPhone, and AirBNB will now let you book restaurant reservations.
KXTV 6:48 AM. PDT September 21, 2017
