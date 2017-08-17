Tech and business news: Aug. 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Acupuncture proves critical for Folsom teen in overcoming sickness
-
Local Trump supporters stand behind president following Charlottesville
-
President Trump defends decision to wait 48 hours to comment on Charlottesville
-
Study finds retirement age increasing as more work into old age
-
Akron mom whips son inside Krispy Kreme
-
California ranks No. 1 with most 'hate groups' in U.S.
-
Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander shares views of monuments taken down
-
Mud is being used more to build homes in Nevada County
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Solar Eclipse preview with Sacramento State professor, astronomer
More Stories
-
Dog with swastika painted on its head shows up on…Aug 16, 2017, 10:29 p.m.
-
Sacramento Trump voters stand by president in wake…Aug 17, 2017, 12:02 a.m.
-
Davis Unity Rally joins many, divides a fewAug 17, 2017, 12:05 a.m.