Bed Bath & Beyond warns of fake coupon on social media

Bed Bath & Beyond is warning customers about a fake coupon going around.

The online coupon offers $75 off an in-store purchase for Mother’s Day.

The home goods retailer warned its customers on Facebook that the coupon circulating on the social media site is not real.

“We know some of our customers are excited about this $75 offer circulating on Facebook. However, we all know some things are too good to be true! We are sorry for any confusion and disappointment this fake coupon has caused. We are partnering with Facebook to have these coupons removed. Thank you for your understanding!” the company wrote on Facebook.

If you read the comments on the post you can tell it has left a lot of people feeling confused and frustrated.

