A great fitness tracker for students

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Beloved Sacramento yoga teacher remembered
-
Homeowner fights back against home invasion
-
Security keeping people safe at California State Fair
-
Stolen stuff
-
Jamestown fire growing and spreading in Tuolumne County
-
Closure taken away following burial news
-
Sacramento doctor explains new migraine drug
-
2017 California State Fair comes to a close
-
1,500 jobs coming to Sacramento
-
Tuolumne County fire prompts evacuations
More Stories
-
Scaramucci out as White House Communications directorJul 31, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
-
REPORT: Los Angeles reaches deal to host 2028 OlympicsJul 31, 2017, 10:43 a.m.
-
Evacuations issued due to wildfire in Tuolumne CountyJul 30, 2017, 6:34 p.m.