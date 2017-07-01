6 biggest myths about Amazon Prime Day

CLEVELAND, OH - Let's separate the frugal fact from fiction so you can score the biggest deals on Amazon Prime Day. A reminder, we will have every big deal for Prime Day 48 hours in advance. Please bookmark this station's website!



1. Amazon Prime Day Is Terrible - MYTH: You can slam Amazon as much as you want but this is actually one of the best time of the year to score a deal. You need a plan. You can't just blankly refresh the Amazon homepage and expect the best deals to be handed to you. Let me sort through 10,000 different deals and find you the 100 best.



2. Everything Sells Out In 5 Minutes On Amazon Prime Day - MYTH: Yes. There are certain sales - primarily for televisions and laptops - that are sold out in seconds, but 90 percent of the best Prime Day deals last at least an hour. Again, not to sound like a broken record - we'll get you the biggest deals guaranteed in stock 48 hours early. Stick with me!



3. You Need To Have Already Been A Prime Member To Shop On Prime Day - MYTH. You can sign up seconds before Amazon Prime Day as a Prime Member. Better yet, if you're not already a Prime Member, use this FREE 30-Day Prime Membership Trial right here and sign up now so you can score the best deals on Prime Day itself.



4. Amazon Is The Only Store With Prime Day Deals - MYTH. Amazon.com created Prime Day, but to my shock (and we saw it with Walmart in 2016), non-Amazon retailers often create sales to mirror Prime Day and mimic the price drop momentum. It's really weird, in my opinion, to watch Walmart celebrating Amazon's birthday - but it actually happens.



5. The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Start At Midnight - MYTH. This is not Black Friday. Prime Day deals begin at 9 p.m. EST on Monday, and the top deals appear closer to 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday. Amazon is a smart company. They know you will be shopping from your desk at work and during your lunch break. Many of the top incentives appear then.



6. Prime Day Is A One Day Only Event - MYTH. Amazon officially bills Amazon Prime Day as a one-day-only event, but may of the retailers that sell product on Amazon extend their sales. Some of these same merchants clear additional stock by running their own Prime Day deals (independent of Amazon's lighting deals) for an additional 24 hours after Prime Day wraps. Granted, these won't be the "hottest" deals but there are left-over savings.

Amazon Prime Day is a 30-hour event that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday, July 12. Click here for everything you need to know about the event.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA