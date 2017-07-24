How to light the darkest corners of your home for $10

Hallway Photo Stock Lighting Image. Actual product style varies from photo.

CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Tech Tuesday! In my continued quest to save you more time and money, today a bargain to brighten things up. For all of the dark corners of your home, for any room where you wish you had a light switch, for a garage or shed... I have your solution.



The deal that I just hunted down brings new meaning to plug and play! An instant stick-on LED dimmable light switch is brighter and far superior than any dollar store knock off we tested. You get two today for $9.99.



Click the play button to watch this tech deal in action.



- No messy electrical wires

- Simply peel adhesive, use the included magnet or screw backing

- Brighter than any LED light at double the price

- 2 COB panels provide 200 Lumens of extremely bright light

- Dimmable unlike dollar store and hardware store knock-offs

- Ideal for a nursery, garage, shed, dark hallway, basement, closet

- Works great under counters; serves as a perfect night light

- Perfect for seniors

- Great for those in wheelchairs as switch height can be adjusted

- Each unit uses 3 AAA Batteries INCLUDED

- Lowest recorded price today

- Top rated and from one of the top LED companies in the world



75% Off TWO Dimmable Cordless LED Light Switches + Batteries

Was: $39.99

Now: $9.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

