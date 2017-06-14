Does this gadget really cook food with double the flavor in half the time?

CLEVELAND, OH - You've likely seen it on countless infomercials. It's now backed by Wolfgang Puck. It supposedly adds flavor and cuts down on cooking time by 70 percent - but does it really work?



The answer is a resounding yes. It cut down on cooking time in five of our tests by 60 - 74 percent! It also cooked the best rotisserie chicken I've ever tasted. In my continued quest to save you time and money, say hello to The Pressure Oven.



The stainless steel steal I just finished testing is about the size of a microwave with the ability to lock in flavor like never before. The Wolfgang Puck pressure oven (tested by viewer request) is a pressure cooker, conventional oven and toaster all built into one.



Click the play button to see the oven (and amazing chicken I made) in action!



- Replaces a traditional oven, toaster and pressure cooker

- Significantly faster cook times

- Large enough to quickly cook a 14-pound turkey

- Ideal for roasts

- Broil and baking capabilities

- The ultimate way to reheat a 12inch pizza

- Locks in flavor and keeps meat / vegetables moist

- Infuses flavors with no basting required

- Lowest-recorded price

- Small footprint

- Built-in timer with auto shut off features and thermostat

- Jam packed with many accessories including backing pan, broil rack and recipe book



No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to help you save cash!

