Can you waterproof your phone for $11?

CLEVELAND, OH - In our continued quest to protect your wallet, today we also protect your tech and anything else you want kept safe from mother nature and other elements.



Rather than spend $80 on a waterproof case to protect your tech the next time you're outdoors or on the beach, today $11 gets you something better - with safety features.



Click the play button to watch me submerge a $1000+ iPhone Plus.



New from one of my favorite tech brands, iMagitek: your phone, passport, wallet or phablet is now ready for elements. The best part is you continue using the smartphone case you already have - and use it through waterproof protector. Features include:



- 100% waterproof to 100 feet

- Snow proof, submersion proof

- Dust proof and wind proof

- Rip resistant

- Comes with tether straps

- Works with most smartphone models

- Store a passport, money and other valuables with ease

- Great for the beach, snorkeling, rain storms, snow, tubing, skiing

- IPX8 Certified waterproof protection

- Comes with emergency safety whistle (great for boaters and water enthusiasts)

- Built in mirror assists with water selfies

- Lowest recorded price today

- Tested better than competing products at triple the price



73% Off TWO iMagitek Waterproof & Lifeproof Protectors + Prime Shipping

Was: $39.99

Now: $10.99



Want a chance at scoring this for free Click this!



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

