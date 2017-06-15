The best HD tech deal of the summer is $56

CLEVELAND, OH - I love tech! I love saving you money and I love any opportunity where a GoPro equivalent can get the job done for a fraction of the price. Today we merge quality and frugality.



You can finally capture all of your summer memories with a highly portable camera I've been testing since January. My issue with most action cams is that making the device "waterproof" typically involves using some over-priced case. Today, the deal I found is waterproof - no case needed!



Click the play button to watch this $56 HD Action Cam deal compared to a $300+ GoPro.



The deal I found has the following features at its lowest-recorded price:



- 4K WIFI Sports action camera held its own against the GoPro

- Instantly shares to Facebook or YouTube

- Fully waterproof and submersible - no housing needed!

- 150-degree wide-angle viewing lens captures beautiful footage

- Takes stunning 16 MP still photos

- 4K Ultra HD video capture (3480 x 2160) at 25 fps

- 3.2K video recording functionality at 30 fps

- Built in WIFI allows you to use your Apple or Android device as a remote

- LCD display on back of cameras allows you to grab that perfect shot

- Comes with various mounts and accessories

- Solid battery life and good audio capture



$33 Off New 4K WIFI Ultra HD Waterproof Sports Action Cams + Free Shipping

Was: $89.99

Now: $56.99

***This is for the black model. A limited stock in silver is available here.



Want to score one for free? Click here.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA