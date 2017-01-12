At what age do we give up IKEA?

62212IKEA (Photo: WCNC)

If you’ve ever been a cash-strapped 20-something, chances are you’ve made more than one trip to Swedish furniture store IKEA.

But when do we realize it’s time to move on to something a little more refined?

According to the personal finance website Earnest, most people give up their affordable Swedish goods by their mid-30s.

In a recent study, Earnest determined that consumers’ peak IKEA years run from around age 24 to 34, with 24-year-olds being more likely to shop at the store than any group. According to Earnest, IKEA is the only retailer studied that has a peak customer age under 30.

(Photo: Earnest screenshot)

And when it comes to shoppers in California, well, we apparently love Swedish meatballs and eclectic furniture. California ranks 5th in the country, with 37.6 percent of peak-aged shoppers buying goods from the hip furniture maker. Topping the list? None other than Oregon, where nearly half (47.5%) of peak-aged consumers shop at IKEA.

To view the results of the study, click here.

