Sears, Kmart drop Trump Home product line

Donald Trump 2 (Photo: Getty Images)

Sears and Kmart have stopped selling Trump Home furnishings products online as the retailers’ parent company streamlines to focus on the most profitable offerings, according to a report by Business Insider.

The decision to drop the line, which is owned by the Trump Organization, follows last week’s move by Nordstrom to discontinue sales of evocative Trump’s fashion brand.

“As part of the company’s initiative to optimize its online product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment too focused on our most profitable items,” Sears told Business Insider. “Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump home items were among the items removed online this week. Products from the line are still offered online via third-party marketplace vendors.”

As of Tuesday, Sears was still selling 19 Trump home items on its website and Kmart was selling 13, according to the report.

Nordstrom’s decision to cut ties with Ivanka Trump’s brand prompted President Trump to tweet that it was “unfair.”

Other retailers also have ditched Ivanka Trump’s brand recently, including Neiman Marcus, Belk and Shoes.com. TJX, owner of Marshalls and T.J, Maxx told staffers to blend her products with other store merchandise instead of featuring the brand.

And early in President Trump’s campaign Macy’s severed ties with him over his controversial remarks about Mexicans.

USA Today