'Fatalities' following explosion at Ariana Grande concert in the UK
Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England, police and witnesses said. The singer was not injured, according to a representative. (May 22, 2017)
KXTV 5:13 PM. PDT May 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Honor roll student suspended over dress code
-
A botulism outbreak sickens 10 people
-
Teenager drowns in San Joaquin River in Fresno
-
Father jumps in river to save son; doesn't resurface
-
Potentially-deadly tick-borne virus spreading
-
The history of the payphone
-
Newsom: California will lead movement against Trump
-
Man still missing after saving child's life in Sacramento River
-
Anthony Sadler graduates from Sacramento State
-
Community rallies around undocumented worker detained by ICE
More Stories
-
19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in UKMay 22, 2017, 4:02 p.m.
-
Walnut Grove father succumbs to botulism after…May 22, 2017, 1:20 p.m.
-
$400 billion price tag for California single-payer billMay 22, 2017, 4:16 p.m.