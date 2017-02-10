'Fill the Boot' Media Challenge for the Firefighters Burn Institute
ABC10's Dina Kupfer represented Team ABC10 in the 'Fill the Boot' media challenge benefiting the Firefighters Burn Institute. The media, along with firefighters from Sac Metro Fire and Sacramento City Fire, raised $4,000 in 30 minutes!
KXTV 12:12 PM. PST February 10, 2017
