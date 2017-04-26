"Tip-a-Cop" fundraising event helps Special Olympians in Sacramento area

The fundraising event was held at a Roseville Chilit's Grill and Bar. All of the money raised from tips goes to the Special Olympians to help pay for their uniforms, transportation and other expenses. (April 26, 2017)

KXTV 11:36 PM. PDT April 26, 2017

