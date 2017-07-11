'Wall Fire' destroys 41 homes, 5,400 others threatened

With more than 40 homes destroyed and as many as 5,400 other structures threatened, ABC10 looked at some of the damage left behind by the "Wall Fire" in Butte County. (July 11, 2017)

KXTV 11:56 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories