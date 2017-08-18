1 American killed, 1 injured in Spain attacks

BARCELONA, SPAIN - AUGUST 17: A damaged van, believed to be the one used in the attack, is surrounded by police officers in the Las Ramblas area on August 17, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says at least one American was killed and one injured in the attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Spain.

In remarks to State Department staff on Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson confirmed the death and expressed condolences to the victim's family. He said diplomats from the U.S. consulate in Barcelona are working with local authorities to identify victims and provide assistance to other Americans in need.

The department had said earlier that Spanish authorities had reported that there were still "several" casualties who had not been identified.

Neither Tillerson nor the department in an earlier statement identified either of the American casualties. The department said the injured American suffered only a minor wound.

